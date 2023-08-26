IUPUI student athletes, coaches help clean up Downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — IUPUI athletics and Downtown Indy Inc. teamed up for 'Jag Jumpoff' Friday afternoon.

It was a student athlete and coach led effort to beautify downtown’s high foot traffic corridors in conjunction with the start of the 2023 to 2024 athletics season.

More than 200 student athletes and coaches were out on the Canal, Georgia Street and Washington Street to pick up trash, pull weeds and mulch as a way to give back.

"Indy is such a great city with so much opportunities. I think all the athletes would say the same about how much we’ve been given while we’ve been here. Being able to give back in a small way, but is something that could potentially make a big difference, feels really good," said Jessica Jacobs, a senior on the women's soccer team.

IUPUI partnered with Downtown Indy, Inc. This is just one of the ways the organization is working to keep Downtown clean.

The organization has been partnering with Keep Indianapolis Beautiful for community clean ups. They're also seven months into an 18 month pilot program that invests in Mile Square.

From January through July, a 36 person clean team has disposed of 200,000 pounds of trash and worked to get rid of graffiti. IUPUI is happy to contribute to those efforts.

"We’re the only school in our conference in a capital city. We want all the visitors to feel comfortable coming downtown. We’re just trying to do our small part in keeping it clean and letting people know they can come enjoy different parts of the city," said Luke Bosso, Director of Athletics for IUPUI.

