IUPUI students bike to raise money for St. Jude

INDIANAPOLIS — 36 hours on a bike — that’s how long it would take to get from Indianapolis to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

On Tuesday, brothers with Tau Kappa Epsilon at IUPUI put their foot on the pedal to raise money for children battling cancer.

The money raised ensures families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

"Being able to make a difference for them, being able to support them and show them that we really care," TKE President Jared Armstrong said.

Armstrong says this disease hits TKE close to home.

"A lot of us have had family members who have passed away due to cancer, some others currently have family members that are battling cancer. So they understand the importance of cancer, not necessarily in kids, cause we haven’t had to deal with that, but knowing how important that is," he said.

As of right now, they’ve raised just over $5,500.

Their goal is to reach $15,000 by June 30.

If you’d like to help out, click here.

