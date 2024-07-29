IU's Board of Trustees approve policy strengthening IU's commitment to free speech

BLOOMINGTON — The Indiana University Board of Trustees have approved a policy to strengthen the university's commitment to free speech.

The policy protects the university's existing First Amendment Policy and supports protests that don't "materially or substantially disrupt university operations or hinder the expressive activity of another individual or group."

The Board of Trustees' vote during a special meeting on Monday comes after an independent report assessing the April events in the university's Dunn Meadow.

The protests, which led to more than 50 arrests in Bloomington, were in response to the ongoing Israel and Hamas war.

The review, completed by law firm Cooley, LLP provided IU with several recommendations, including implementing a new Expressive Activity policy.

“The Dunn Meadow report validated the need to update policies that were outdated, unclear and inconsistent across IU’s campuses,” Trustees Chair W. Quinn Buckner said. “Indiana University has a longstanding commitment to advancing free speech. In order for free speech for all to flourish, we needed to clarify our policies so people clearly understand the allowable time, manner and place for free expression. We can’t let one person or group’s expression infringe on the rights of others, disrupt learning experiences for our students or interrupt regular university business.”

The following activities are among those outlined in the policy:

Permitted

Assembling in public areas of campus, including IU Bloomington’s Dunn Meadow.

Peaceful protesting.

Making speeches.

Carrying signs.

Expressing views through writing, publishing or distributing literature.

Writing with water soluble chalk on sidewalks.

Conducting expressive activities between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Public celebrations of significant IU achievements.

Not permitted

The use of temporary structures without approval at least 10 days in advance. Unapproved temporary structures are subject to immediate removal.

Outdoor amplified sound that materially or substantially disrupts the academic, living or working environment of the university and its neighbors.

Placing signs into the ground, affixing them to or hanging them from university property without prior permission. Unapproved signs are subject to immediate removal.

Applying permanent or semi-permanent markings, including spray chalk, on any university property.

Camping at any time unless approved in conjunction with an approved university event.

All expressive activity must also comply with local, state and federal laws.

The university says the policy will go into effect and be enforced starting Aug. 1.