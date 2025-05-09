'I’ve been a Pacers fan for 32 years': Pacers fans gear up for a pivotal game 3

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Indiana Pacers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the energy throughout the Hoosier State is riding high.

“I’ve been a Pacers fan for 32 years,” Anthony Overby said.

Overby scrolls through his countless Pacer memories.

“The energy, the fan base, the people, the city, I love it all,” Overby told WRTV.

His love for the Pacers is documented in photos, with his daughter right by his side.

“We are sitting at home together, we are watching and breaking down the game. She is always like, 'Daddy, can I stay up to watch the end of the Pacer game?' and I’m always like, 'Yeah, it’s the playoffs,” Overby shared.

The game of basketball has helped build their relationship.

“It means everything. Family has always been everything to me growing up,” Overby said.

Miles away, it’s the calm before the storm inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, as the Pacers arena gets filled with 18,00 “Boom Baby” Gold Out shirts ahead of game 3 on Friday.

WRTV

“It usually takes about 45 minutes, and we have about 90 to 100 staff and volunteers that come out. We have a whole system behind everything. It’s a great team-building exercise,” Pacers staff member Joshua Shuck told WRTV.

As the shirts fill the area and fans get set for a pivotal game 3, the never-give-up mentality this Pacers team embodies will be front and center.

“It’s amazing how we never give up. "It’s a good trait to have in life, so it gives you some motivation. Always keep pushing, never give up,” Overby concluded.

The Pacers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals Friday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.