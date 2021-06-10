Ivy Tech opens new Automotive Technology Center

INDIANAPOLIS — Ivy Tech Community College is celebrating the grand opening of its new Automotive Technology Center.

Officials have big plans for the Center, located on Century Plaza Road, near Lafayette and Georgetown on the northwest side.

Right now, there are nearly 300 students in the program, and the school is hoping to double that number when classes begin in the fall.

The $14 million facility includes nine labs, 16 classrooms and other state-of-the-art facilities.

Instructor Jeff Evans says there is a big need for automotive techs, and the industry is changing.

"The idea of what a technician has been over the years is somebody who gets dirty and doesn't get paid a lot. The industry has changed drastically. You look at shops, you have clean floors, technicians don't get dirty. It requires advanced electrical knowledge to diagnose cars and to work on them so the industry has changed a lot," Evans said.

The program offers paid education opportunities with 100% job placement for those who meet eligibility requirements.

Ivy Tech says automotive technology graduates often earn between $40-70,000 as they start their careers.