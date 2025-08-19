J.I.D announces tour stop at Old National Centre

INDIANAPOLIS — Atlanta rapper and Platinum-selling artist J.I.D will perform in Indianapolis this fall.

The artist will bring “God Does Like World Tours” to the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre on October 29, 2025.

Joining J.I.D on stage will be fellow Atlanta artist Young Nudy for U.S. dates. This tour follows the release of J.I.D’s latest album, God Does Like Ugly.

Fans can access presale tickets starting August 20, with the public sale commencing on August 22 at 10 AM. For tickets and details, click here.