Jack's Donuts celebrating 60 years by handing out free donuts to first 60 customers

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, Jack’s Donuts will be celebrating a big milestone; it’s 60th anniversary!

Jack’s Donuts was established on April 1, 1961 in New Castle, Indiana. It was founded by Jack and Ada Marcum. In fact, the original Jack’s Donuts location in New Castle remains open for business to this day.

All Jack’s Donuts locations will offer a free applesauce cake donut to the first 60 customers of the day to commemorate the occasion.

In addition to its 60th anniversary celebration, Jack's will be opening two new locations in late spring/early summer in Richmond and Muncie, Indiana.

