Answers found in Jackson County cold case after more than 50 years

BROWNSTOWN — After more than 50 years, a renewed investigation into a deadly cabin fire in Jackson County has produced answers for family and the community.

In June 2022, Sheriff Rick Meyer reopened the investigation into a deadly cabin fire on Dec. 18, 1971 on State Road 135 just south of Brownstown.

The small cabin was a hangout and camping site for teens.

In the fire, Stanley Robison, 17, and Jerry Autry, 19, were found to have died in the fire. A third person, 16-year-old Michael Sewell, was known to be camping with Robison and Autry, but was never positively identified and thought to be missing.

Class rings were used to identify Robison and Autry.

Lt. Adam Nicholson was put on the case of trying to find out what happened to Michael Sewell.

“Several rumors and questions have been raised over the years adding to the mystery of the events of that evening,” said Lt. Nicholson. “After taking a deep look at everything and processing all the old reports and evidence, it seemed logical to think Sewell also perished in the fire. Other than the opinions of the original investigator there was no proof Sewell wasn’t in the fire, and our focus is to prove he was or wasn’t. It was decided to exhume the remains of Mr. Autry and Mr. Robison to check for any additional evidence of a third person. Sewell was only 16 years old and it’s difficult to imagine he would still be missing 52 years later, if he had simply run away.”

With the help of University of Indianapolis professor Dr. Krista Latham, the bodies thought to be Robison and Autry were exhumed.

A thorough analysis in the University of Indianapolis Human Identification Center found there to be remains of three different individuals within the two caskets.

The heavily damaged bones were sent in for DNA testing, but could only back with a positive ID for Robison.

“I’m pleased and very thankful for the help that Dr. Latham, the University of Indianapolis, and the Indiana State Police Lab provided," Nicholson said. “The thorough analysis they provided has answered some questions for the families involved, which was well deserved and long overdue.”

“I’m glad we can finally give some closure to the families involved," Sheriff Rick Meyer said. "I commend Lt. Nicholson and all the assisting agencies who helped find answers in this 52-year-old case.”