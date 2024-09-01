Jacob Latimore named Grand Marshal of 40th Circle City Classic Parade

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Black Expo has announced that acclaimed actor and R&B artist Jacob Latimore will be the Grand Marshal of the 40th Circle City Classic Parade.

The parade will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. in downtown Indianapolis.

Latimore is known for his roles in popular films such as "Black Nativity," "Ride Along," "The Maze Runner," and "Detroit," as well as a starring role in the hit Showtime series "The Chi."

"We are honored to have Jacob Latimore serve as the Grand Marshal for the 40th Circle City Classic Parade," Indiana Black Expo, Inc. President, and CEO Alice Watson said. "His talent, passion, and commitment to excellence make him an inspiration for young people everywhere. We look forward to celebrating his achievements and contributions during this milestone event."

For more information, visit the Circle City Classic website.