James Johnson provides veteran leadership for the Pacers, praised as the ultimate teammate

INDIANAPOLIS— The Pacers have a number of difference makers on the roster, but there’s one guy whose impact you won’t find in a box score.

James Johnson is a veteran presence for the Pacers and someone you’ll see cheering loudly from the bench. It’s a presence that doesn’t go unnoticed.

“Before I answer this question, I want to make sure I shout out my boy James Johnson, man,” said Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin.

Mathurin was speaking at media availability in Oklahoma City with Johnson looking on when he made the comment.

“You know we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for James Johnson, the best teammate on this team, the OG of the team, he's kind of old now, but he’s a real one,” said Mathurin.

Johnson has played 16 seasons in the NBA. He was drafted in 2009 by the Chicago Bulls and made eight other stops before coming to the Pacers.

“A guy who’s been in a lot of different- from starter, one of the better players on the team, to bench guy, to fighting to get on the roster, so a lot of experience that he can push into a lot of our players and can relate,” said Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard.

Johnson is considered a mentor.

"He’s an ultimate confidence builder. He’s someone who, if you want to get extra shots up, he’s going to be the one that’s there. He has so much experience through the years. He sees stuff before it even happens,” said Pacers center Myles Turner.

Johnson is also an enforcer. While he may not see the floor as much, in a poll done by The Athletic, players around the league say they don’t want to see him in a fight.

That could be because of his multiple black belts or his 20-0 record in kick boxing, or the time he said he’d like to take on UFC Heavy Weight Champion Jon Jones.

“Guys are a little scared of him,” laughed Nembhard.

But, he’s also the same guy you’d enjoy a Sunday dinner with.

“Been to his house a few times for dinners, little stuff like that, you know, adds up,” said Turner.

It adds up to the ultimate teammate and one who has helped land his team in the NBA Finals. It’s Johnson's first trip to the Finals.

“And he can still play. Ya’ll don’t get to see it as much, but he plays one-on-one all the time with guys at practice and just being that big veteran voice out there for us and off the court, whatever we need, he is there,” said Turner.

