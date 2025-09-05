James Whitcomb Riley School cafeteria manager inspiring students through art

INDIANAPOLIS — At James Whitcomb Riley School 43, lessons don’t just happen in the classroom. Students are also discovering art in the cafeteria — thanks to a familiar face behind the lunch line.

Anika Evans, the school’s cafeteria manager, greets children daily with a smile, encouragement and sometimes a reminder to “make your plate into a rainbow.”

Her role extends far beyond serving food. Evans is also an artist, and her creativity is helping students find their own passion for painting and drawing.

“I’ve always been into art,” Evans said.

Some of her artwork decorates the cafeteria walls. That now incorporates students in her work, drawing cartoon sketches of them.

WRTV

“All the kids were like, ‘Can you draw me? Can you draw me?’ and that’s how I started doing the sketches,” Evans said.

Being able to share art with the students goes along with the school's new mission.

Last year, JWR transitioned into a Pre-K through fifth-grade visual and performing arts school, offering opportunities in art, dance, theater, band, choir, orchestra and general music. The shift is part of the Indianapolis Public Schools’ Rebuilding Stronger initiative, which included a $5.5 million renovation.

“We see students making connections and being excited to be part of the different programs that we offer,” said Chrishell Sam, the school's principal.

For Evans, art is more than a personal passion. It’s a way to inspire the next generation.

“Art is soothing for me, but it brings a smile to me because they are the future,” Evans said. “They’re so talented. They can do this, they can do that. I’m just happy I’m able to help open eyes.”

Riley is already seeing results. The school recorded the highest improvement in the district on third-grade IREAD scores last year — jumping 28 percent.

