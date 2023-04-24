Watch Now
Jarritos partners with local food truck to offer free meal on Taco Tuesday

La Familia Food Truck
Posted at 6:17 PM, Apr 24, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Mexican soda brand Jarritos is partnering with a local taco truck and will pick up the tab for Indy residents who visit on Tuesday.

La Familia Food Truck will serve free tacos on a first come, first serve basis from 11am to 2pm at 301 East Troy Ave.

The event is apart of Jarritos 2023 Respect the Taco Series, an initiative that encourages the community to support small businesses by showing appreciation to local restaurants.

According to Jarritos, La Familia Food Truck, owned by Fernanda, was launched in January 2020.

Despite the shutdowns during the COVID pandemic, Fernanda continued to serve the south side of Indianapolis with authentic Mexican street-style tacos. She recently purchased a second food truck and hopes to open 5 food truck locations in Indianapolis.

Find La Familia Food Truck on Facebook for a preview of their menu.

