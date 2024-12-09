Jay Leno to perform at Brown County Music Center in April

NASHVILLE, In. — TV late-night show host and stand-up comedian Jay Leno will be live at the Brown County Music Center in April.

The venue announced Leno will hit the stage on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

After two decades of hosting the #1 rated "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," Leno currently hosts Jay Leno's Garage, a series exploring the world of cars. He is also the author of a best-selling children's book and TV and movie voice-over artist.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. and are available online, on Ticketmaster, or at the venue box open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The box office accepts cash, debit and credit cards including Visa, Mastercard, Discover and American Express.