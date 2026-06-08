Jeffersonville celebrates Ohio River Greenway extension with ribbon-cutting

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the city of Jeffersonville celebrated the opening of the Ohio River Greenway extension at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, which aligns with Governor Mike Braun’s focus on making Indiana healthy and supporting time outdoors.

The 0.35-mile asphalt multi-use trail was constructed by the city of Jeffersonville with help from a $2,359,832 grant administered by the DNR.

The extension adds a critical connection to the Ohio River Greenway, extending the trail west from Jeffersonville beneath the Interstate 65 bridge, the DNR said in a release Monday.

The new trail comes close to Falls of the Ohio State Park, where a short sidewalk connection links into the existing trail in Clarksville. The Jeffersonville end of the trail also connects to the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge, which extends into Kentucky and connects to the trail networks in Louisville.

“The completion of the Ohio River Greenway is a huge milestone for our community,” Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said in a release. “Despite the obstacles that come with building along the river and within floodplains, we never lost sight of the vision. It’s an exciting time to celebrate a trail that connects Jeffersonville to Clarksville, New Albany, and Louisville, creating more opportunities for walking, biking, and recreation.

Governor Braun says trails create vital links between people and the places they love and that the extension of the trail strengthens connections across states, communities, and parks.