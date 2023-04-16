Jessica Masker's family holds vigil 10 years after her disappearance

INDIANAPOLIS — Jessica Masker’s family held a vigil and lantern lighting 10 years after her disappearance.

Jessica Masker disappeared April 15, 2023, just weeks after giving birth to a son. Police say she walked out of her cousin’s Indianapolis home and hasn’t been seen since.

She was last seen on the city’s east side near Washington and Dequincy.

“We’re living a nightmare,” Ashley Masker, Jessica’s younger sister, said. “We just have to stay strong for each other.”

Ashley is the youngest of the eight Masker kids. Jessica disappeared when Ashley was 16-years-old. She now has children.

“She’s missed so many events. My 21st birthday, the birth of my kids. They are always saying they want to meet her,” Ashley said. “My sister got married and it was really hard. I have a tattoo of Jessica and it was like she was there in the (wedding) pictures with us.”

Jessica’s family say vigil's and gatherings are their way of keeping her in the public’s mind.

“Doing day-to-day activities is really rough because we don’t know when she’s going to come home. The hardest is not knowing anything. 10 years is a long time. When people see flyers, they may not know she’s still missing. Now, they can see this.”

All these years later, they say they refuse to give up on finding out what happened to Jessica.

“Jessica, if you can see this, we love you so much and we will not stop until you’re home,” Ashley said.

Anyone with information can call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.