Jewish Family Services hosts ‘Adopt-A-Family’ event to help those in need this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — Jewish Family Services hosted an ‘Adopt-A-Family’ event as part of its community day.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis to wrap gifts they purchased for families in need in the Indianapolis area.

Julie Sondhelm, the clinical director for Jewish Family Services, says community members bought a range of gifts for those in need, including basic household items, toys and clothes for children.

“Many of the requests are very basic, like laundry detergent or toilet paper. Or if a child needs new shoes or an older adult wants a new blanket or robe,” Sondhelm said.

Sondhelm says the program is completely confidential, so shoppers do not know who they are buying for.

“I handle the distribution, so nobody knows who is receiving what. They just get a [shopping] list of wants and needs,” Sondhelm said. “It’s a way to let people know their community is thinking about them and supporting them.”

Organizers say this year, the program is on track to helping over 90 households.

“I’m always inspired. The happiness and light it brings to people is so amazing and heartwarming,” Sondhelm said.

