Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Jim Irsay guitar collection to be displayed at Indiana University for a year

WRTV's Jessica Gruenling tells us how you can see artifacts from The Jim Irsay Collection at Indiana University over the next year.
irsay exhibit
irsay collection.jpg
irsay collectgion.jpg
irsay collection2.jpg
Posted

BLOOMINGTON — Artifacts from the Jim Irsay Collection will be on display at Indiana University over the next year.

It's part of Amped at IU, a collaborative exhibit with IU Collections to share the history of guitars and pieces from Irsay's world-renowned guitar collections.

irsay collectgion.jpg

The display is at the McCalla building and features guitars not normally seen on the Jim Irsay Collection tour, including an 1850s CF Martin guitar.

"We have an 1850's Martin, as it became electric, and to the modern day," said Brian Woodman, the director of McCalla.

irsay collection2.jpg

It also features guitars and artifacts from The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Buddy Holly, Johnny Cash, and Janis Joplin.

Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay’s passion for rock music, American history and pop culture led him to assemble a robust collection of culturally significant artifacts over several decades that make up the Jim Irsay Collection. In 2022, Guitar Magazine highlighted his collection of guitars as “The Greatest Guitars on Earth.”

irsay collection.jpg

"These are very,very iconic but they haven’t been see before, many of them," said Larry Hall, with the Jim Irsay Collection.

The exhibit opens to the public on Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.