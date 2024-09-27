Jim Irsay guitar collection to be displayed at Indiana University for a year

BLOOMINGTON — Artifacts from the Jim Irsay Collection will be on display at Indiana University over the next year.

It's part of Amped at IU, a collaborative exhibit with IU Collections to share the history of guitars and pieces from Irsay's world-renowned guitar collections.

The display is at the McCalla building and features guitars not normally seen on the Jim Irsay Collection tour, including an 1850s CF Martin guitar.

"We have an 1850's Martin, as it became electric, and to the modern day," said Brian Woodman, the director of McCalla.

It also features guitars and artifacts from The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Buddy Holly, Johnny Cash, and Janis Joplin.

Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay’s passion for rock music, American history and pop culture led him to assemble a robust collection of culturally significant artifacts over several decades that make up the Jim Irsay Collection. In 2022, Guitar Magazine highlighted his collection of guitars as “The Greatest Guitars on Earth.”

"These are very,very iconic but they haven’t been see before, many of them," said Larry Hall, with the Jim Irsay Collection.

The exhibit opens to the public on Tuesday.

