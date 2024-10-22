Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Jim Irsay is giving away Taylor Swift tickets. Here's how to win

Taylor Swift Concert
Jane Barlow/AP
Taylor Swift performs onstage during her Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift Concert
Posted
and last updated

INDIANAPOLIS — Swifties in need may still have a chance to get tickets to The Eras Indianapolis tour.

Colts Owner Jim Irsay announced he has four tickets to the Saturday, Nov. 2 show at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The one winner will also be treated to dinner at Wisanggeni Pawon, an Indonesian restaurant on Indy's north side.

"Retweet this & TELL ME WHY IT SHOULD BE YOU. Must incl. hashtag #ForTheShoe. Fri NOON deadline," Irsay posted on X. "Will be many worthy entries, but I can only pick one!"

Taylor Swift will perform at Lucas Oil on Nov. 1, 2 and 3.

Make sure to tell Irsay why you deserve the tickets and to tag #ForTheShoe by Friday, Oct. 25 at noon.

WATCH | Tips for safeguarding Taylor Swift tickets

Tips for safeguarding Taylor Swift tickets

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.