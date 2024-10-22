Jim Irsay is giving away Taylor Swift tickets. Here's how to win

INDIANAPOLIS — Swifties in need may still have a chance to get tickets to The Eras Indianapolis tour.

Colts Owner Jim Irsay announced he has four tickets to the Saturday, Nov. 2 show at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The one winner will also be treated to dinner at Wisanggeni Pawon, an Indonesian restaurant on Indy's north side.

"Retweet this & TELL ME WHY IT SHOULD BE YOU. Must incl. hashtag #ForTheShoe. Fri NOON deadline," Irsay posted on X. "Will be many worthy entries, but I can only pick one!"

TAYLOR SWIFT TICKETS---4 for Sat. night, Nov. 2. ONE WINNER, will also buy dinner at Wisanggeni Pawon on E. 71st St. Retweet this & TELL ME WHY IT SHOULD BE YOU. Must incl. hashtag #ForTheShoe🙂 Fri. NOON deadline. Will be many worthy entries, but I can only pick one! ✌️ — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) October 22, 2024

Taylor Swift will perform at Lucas Oil on Nov. 1, 2 and 3.

Make sure to tell Irsay why you deserve the tickets and to tag #ForTheShoe by Friday, Oct. 25 at noon.

