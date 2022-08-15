Joey Chestnut comes home to try for another eating record

INDIANAPOLIS — He has conquered hot dogs yet again. Now, Joey Chestnut is back home again in Indiana to try to add another world record to his legendary eating haul, and he'll have to make a trip to the ballpark to bag this record.

Joey lives in Westfield now, so he's spending a good chunk of his time in Indiana. On Tuesday, August 23, Chestnut will try to add a food that Hoosiers are passionate about to the list that he has devoured at a record pace in his career; he will try to set the world record for popcorn eating.

"Eight minutes of play time... I'm trying to 28, 24 ounce servings in those eight minutes," Chestnut told us during a visit to WRTV. "The Indianapolis Indians have a 'dollar Tuesday' menu, and they wanted me to break a record with something (from the menu)."

As with all his foods, Joey has been training. But shoving handfuls of popcorn down will be quite a different challenge than hot dogs, chicken wings, gumbo or any of the other dozens of eating records he holds. "It'll be rough. Popcorn kernels are going to get stuck everywhere. You have to find the right technique. You have to find the right size handful, squeeze it just enough, chew it just enough, swallow and don't forget to breathe."

Chestnut will also attend the Indy Indians game on Tuesday, August 16 to practice his competitive eating skills by devouring items from the dollar menu in between innings. He will also hold a meet and greet with fans from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in Center Field Plaza prior to the game. The popcorn world record challenge takes place just after 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the ballpark.

During both games, fans will receive free bottles of Joey Chestnut products. The first 500 fans to the game on Tuesday, Aug. 16 will receive a free bottle of Joey Chestnut’s Classic Boardwalk Coney Sauce and 3,000 fans will receive bottles while exiting the stadium. While supplies last on Tuesday, Aug. 23, fans will receive complimentary bottles of Joey Chestnut’s Creamy Green Hatch and Jalapeno Wing and Dipping Sauce as they exit the stadium.

