John Legend to bring 20th anniversary tour to Fishers Event Center

FISHERS — John Legend, the multi-platinum and 13-time Grammy Award-winning artist, is set to perform at the Fishers Event Center in Indianapolis this fall.

On November 16, 2025, as part of his “Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour" Legend celebrates the two-decade legacy of his groundbreaking debut album, Get Lifted.

Audiences can anticipate a soulful evening featuring beloved tracks from the album, including Grammy-winning hits like "Ordinary People" and "Used to Love U," all backed by Legend’s full band

Tickets go on presale March 26, with general sales starting March 28. For more details and ticket information, visit johnlegend.com.