John Mellencamp announces Dancing Words tour, stops at Ruoff Music Center

INDIANAPOLIS — John Mellencamp will embark on a landmark tour this summer called "Dancing Words Tour — The Greatest Hits" with a stop in Noblesville.

The tour will take place at Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, July 18 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

The tour marks the first time Mellencamp will perform all his most beloved songs in a single night. Some songs haven't been played live in many years.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 20 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, January 22 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 23 at livenation.com.

The tour will also offer various VIP packages and experiences. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show Scarecrow VIP Lounge, autographed VIP tour poster and specially designed gift items.