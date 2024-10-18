Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

John Mellencamp statue unveiled at Indiana University

Singer performed a concert after the statue's reveal.
John Mellencamp honored with new statue on the campus of Indiana University.
mellencamp statue 1.jpg
mellencamp statue 2.jpg
mellencamp statue 5.jpg
mellencamp statue 6.jpg
mellencamp statue 3.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BLOOMINGTON — John Mellencamp made Indiana a vital part of his identity throughout his 50-year career in music. Indiana University honored the 'Small Town' singer with a big honor for his cultural significance.

mellencamp statue 3.jpg
Indiana University president Pam Whitten and musician John Mellencamp unveil his statue at the university.

The 'Pink Houses' singer now has a bronze statue next to the IU Auditorium. Mellencamp and IU president Pam Whitten unveiled the sculpture on Friday, after which Mellencamp performed Small Town, Rain on the Scarecrow, and Jack & Diane.

Mellencamp did not attend Indiana University, but lives in Bloomington and received an honorary doctorate from the university in 2000. He said he has never considered leaving Indiana as he grows older.

mellencamp statue 6.jpg
Musician John Mellencamp performs next to his statue at Indiana University.

"I lived in London for two years. When I moved back, I moved here," Mellencamp said. "When I did, I knew I would never leave."

Dedicated Mellencamp fans traveled to Bloomington from all across the country to see the statue's dedication.

mellencamp statue 5.jpg
A John Mellencamp fan takes a picture of his statue at Indiana University.

"I must have seen this man over a hundred times in concert and I never get tired of it," said Lisa Spatafora, who drove to Bloomington from the Chicago suburbs. "I have several tattoos, including one where John signed his initials on my wrist."

"We met at Mellenfest in Seymour in 2000," said John and Kim Darner, a couple from Dayton, Ohio who later married and renewed their vows at the 'Pink Houses' house. "His music has saved me from a lot of things. He probably doesn't like to hear that stuff but it's true. It resonates with you."

mellencamp statue 2.jpg
Musician John Mellencamp performs next to his statue at Indiana University.

Mellencamp's association with Indiana University extends beyond the statue. The Eskenazi Museum of Art on campus is exhibiting his artwork and Mellencamp will soon donate his archives to the university.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.