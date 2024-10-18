John Mellencamp statue unveiled at Indiana University

BLOOMINGTON — John Mellencamp made Indiana a vital part of his identity throughout his 50-year career in music. Indiana University honored the 'Small Town' singer with a big honor for his cultural significance.

WRTV Indiana University president Pam Whitten and musician John Mellencamp unveil his statue at the university.

The 'Pink Houses' singer now has a bronze statue next to the IU Auditorium. Mellencamp and IU president Pam Whitten unveiled the sculpture on Friday, after which Mellencamp performed Small Town, Rain on the Scarecrow, and Jack & Diane.

Mellencamp did not attend Indiana University, but lives in Bloomington and received an honorary doctorate from the university in 2000. He said he has never considered leaving Indiana as he grows older.

WRTV Musician John Mellencamp performs next to his statue at Indiana University.

"I lived in London for two years. When I moved back, I moved here," Mellencamp said. "When I did, I knew I would never leave."

Dedicated Mellencamp fans traveled to Bloomington from all across the country to see the statue's dedication.

WRTV A John Mellencamp fan takes a picture of his statue at Indiana University.

"I must have seen this man over a hundred times in concert and I never get tired of it," said Lisa Spatafora, who drove to Bloomington from the Chicago suburbs. "I have several tattoos, including one where John signed his initials on my wrist."

"We met at Mellenfest in Seymour in 2000," said John and Kim Darner, a couple from Dayton, Ohio who later married and renewed their vows at the 'Pink Houses' house. "His music has saved me from a lot of things. He probably doesn't like to hear that stuff but it's true. It resonates with you."

WRTV Musician John Mellencamp performs next to his statue at Indiana University.

Mellencamp's association with Indiana University extends beyond the statue. The Eskenazi Museum of Art on campus is exhibiting his artwork and Mellencamp will soon donate his archives to the university.