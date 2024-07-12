Johnson Co. nonprofit works to build bridges between social classes and pull people out of poverty

GREENWOOD — A Johnson County nonprofit organization works to bring people together from different economic backgrounds to learn and grow together.

Bridges Alliance of Johnson County is focused on helping low and moderate income community members become financially independent, while identifying barriers in society.

"Talk about people loving you unconditionally, that is Bridges," said Greenwood mom Laura Wotring. "It is the single most positive group I have ever been a part of - I'm 46 - in my whole life."

Wotring is a supportive marching band parent for her daughter who is part of the Greenwood Marching Woodmen. She is a graduate of a program through Bridges Alliance, and now gives back as a volunteer.

Wotring discovered Bridges from a food pantry Facebook page during a tough time in her life several years ago. She contracted COVID-19 during the pandemic and ended up dealing with Long COVID-19 symptoms. She was isolating in her apartment with her daughter, and was out of work for almost two years.

She reached out to Jill Pierce, the Program Director for Bridges Alliance, did an interview and joined their "Surviving to Thriving" program.

It is a 12-week class where participants talk about SMART goals, budgeting, hidden classes in society and more.

After the 12-week completion of the program, graduates receive a certificate and are paired with Circle Allies, who are typically middle to upper class people in the community.

Allies and Leaders check in with each other on a weekly basis to offer support.

Bridges Alliance utilizes what is called the Circles USA programming. It is a national campaign that takes people motivated to get out of poverty, and pairs them with middle and high income volunteers to encourage them on their journey.

The allies commit to the program and form intentional friendships.

Wotring says it is really a two-way learning experience where participants learn financial skills and make connections with people who can mentor and support them in their journey. And the people who are typically considered upper class can learn from their neighbors about different barriers and struggles. It's a friendship experience that can help lead to job opportunities and networking experiences.

"It's just a great, a genuinely great group of people who really care about each other," said Wotring, who joined Bridges looking for genuine connections after her time of isolation. "Everybody is on board with it. Everybody is all in. I've never seen anything like it."

Wotring says part of the success found in the program is the commitment to consistency.

"We meet every Wednesday at 6 p.m.," said Wotring. "So you show up every Wednesday at 6 o'clock. And it's weird how that consistency every week starts to show up in other areas of your life."

She says one member in her class got a job interview and career opportunity from someone she met through the program. Wotring herself credits the program for giving her confidence that she used in her interview to get the job she has today, one she says she really enjoys.

Weekly Circle meetings include dinner and childcare, intentional friendships between people from different economic situations, presentations, resources and more.

If you are interested in becoming a participant or a volunteer with this organization, you can learn more by visiting their website.

