Johnson County deputy, 1 more hospitalized after head on crash

JOHNSON COUNTY — A Johnson County Sheriff's Office deputy and one other person are in the hospital after being involved in a head-on crash early Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was responding to a domestic dispute just before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

As the deputy was traveling north, another vehicle was traveling south on Morgantown Road. Their vehicles then collided on Morgantown Road, south of Old Smith Valley Road, police said.

The deputy was transported to an Indianapolis Hospital and the driver of the other vehicle was transported to Johnson Memorial Hospital.

Police said their injuries are non-life threatening.

The crash in under investigation. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office will determine if the other driver was impaired.