Johnson County library's Project Prom giving dresses, suits to teens in need

JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County Public Library is giving high school students a way to say yes to the dress or suit — for free.

Project Prom 2024 kicks off this weekend and provides gently used dresses, suits and accessories to any high school student in need, no matter where they live.

"We've had people tell us they drove an hour just to get to our event," said Josephine Whitaker, a programming assistant at the Johnson County Public Library's White River Branch.

WRTV

This year, Whitaker said the library is giving away about 600 dresses and another 100 or so coats and slacks for boys.

The event is held at the Franklin Branch, located at 401 State St. You don't need an appointment and you won't need any cash.

There's no income requirement or screening process to qualify for the clothing, she said.

"They come, they say they need a dress, we say you can get one," Whitaker said. "Or if they say they need a suit, you can get one and that's it."

All the clothing, belts, shoes and other items were donated.

Whitaker says whatever isn't given away will be donated to another charity or second-hand shop that provides free clothing to those in need.

WRTV

Project Prom

Where: Johnson County Public Library Franklin Branch, 401 State St., Franklin, In.

Times and dates:



Saturday, March 16 and 23; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 and 24; 1 - 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20; 3 - 5 p.m.

Contact WRTV reporter Vic Ryckaert at victor.ryckaert@wrtv.com or on X/Twitter: @vicryc.