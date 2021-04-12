Johnson County sheriff says 282 inmates declined COVID-19 vaccine

FRANKLIN — A total of 282 Johnson County Jail inmates declined to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, a day after the jail went on lockdown due to multiple positive coronavirus test results.

Sheriff Duane Burgess said only 58 of the jail's 340 inmates accepted the vaccine. He added the vaccine will be available for new inmates, along with current inmates who change their minds.

Burgess said jail officials planned to provide the vaccine before eight inmates tested positive for the coronavirus.

Burgess said jail staff notified the Johnson County Health Department after three inmates tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of April 5-9.

The jail obtained several rapid test kits from the health department, and staff tested all inmates who would consent on Saturday.

Five additional inmates tested positive, and the jail was placed on lockdown Sunday.