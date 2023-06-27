Johnson County woman recounts Sunday's tornado after rebuilding from March storm

JOHNSON COUNTY — A Johnson County woman was at a gender reveal party when she saw the funnel cloud on Sunday— a week after repairs finished on her home that was damaged by storms in March.

Karen Muth said she saw the funnel cloud and the twister before hearing the warning sirens.

"There were no sirens. There were no even dark storm clouds. It was not raining, there was no thunder and lightning, all the things you kind of expect," said Muth.

Muth, who just finished rebuilding from tornadoes three months ago, told WRTV’s Amber Grigley that this latest round of storms was too close for comfort.

"The lady who's having the baby, she pointed to the field, right next to the yard we were in and said, is that a tornado," said Muth.

An unbelievable sight.

Woman sees tornado after rebuilding three months ago

"Nobody moved at first, and then we were like, yes, that's a tornado," said Muth.

Muth was at a gender reveal in Bargersville when they spotted the tornado that touched down in Johnson County.

"Just something I just didn't expect," said Muth.

Quite naturally, she was concerned.

"I hope nobody was hurt," said Muth.

The status of her home in Franklin, had her worried.

"They just finished rebuilding our back deck at the end of last week," said Muth.

Her home was damaged when multiple tornadoes ripped through central Indiana in March.

"Repairs have started. The roof, it's been almost three months now," said Muth.

Three months later and repairs are just now starting to roll for her.

"We're grateful for that, but my heart goes out to the people that now have houses that aren't livable," said Muth.

She said she knows first-hand the hassle people in the path of Sunday’s tornadoes are now up against.

"Just be really proactive about staying on top of the insurance company because what I’m afraid now for the people that suffered damage in the storm yesterday is that it will take a lot longer because the insurance companies not even three months ago shelled out a lot of money," said Muth.

She said she experienced a bit of a run-around and hopes to have her home back to normal by the end of summer.

"We expected it to be slow, but not as slow as it's been," said Muth.