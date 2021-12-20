A century on, Good Cheer Fund feeds Johnson Co. families during the holidays

FRANKLIN — A century is a long time to maintain a tradition.

The Good Cheer Fund in Johnson County provides enough food to feed a family for more than a week.

Volunteers with the group have provided for the community since Woodrow Wilson was president in 1920.

Trucks and minivans loaded with food pulled out to make 850 deliveries on Saturday.

Food baskets were distributed to locations in Edinburgh, Greenwood and the Johnson County REMC in Franklin.

