Cold factored into death of elderly woman found dead 2 blocks from her Johnson County home

TRAFALGAR — Cold temperatures were a contributing factor in the death of an elderly woman in Johnson County this week, according to the Johnson County Coroner's Office.

Law enforcement were called to the 200 block of S. Pleasant Street in Trafalgar on Thursday morning after a woman was found outside of a home.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, which was two blocks from her home. She was identified on Friday as 85-year-old Rose Outcalt.

The Johnson County Coroner's Office says the cause of death is pending toxicology, but foul play is not suspected.