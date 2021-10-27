Watch
More than 1,600 donated coats delivered to Afghan refugees

Photo Provided/ Indiana Guard Reserve photo by Maj. Terry Heifetz
IGR Staff Sgt. Joe Slaughter prepares supplies to be shipped to Afghan evacuees housed at Camp Atterbury as part of Operation Allies Welcome. Indiana Guard Reserve photo by Maj. Terry Heifetz
IGR soldiers donate time to sort donations for Afghan evacuees
Posted at 11:56 AM, Oct 27, 2021
EDINBURGH, Ind. (AP) — More than 1,600 coats donated by the Salvation Army have been delivered to Camp Atterbury in southern Indiana as part of the effort to provide warm clothing and other essential items to Afghan refugees.

Soldiers from the Indiana National Guard collected and delivered the coats Friday from an armory designated as a collection site for donations to Operation Allies Welcome, the name of the evacuee mission.

Several thousand evacuees remain housed temporarily at Camp Atterbury, about 25 miles south of Indianapolis.

Nearly half of them are children age 14 or younger.

The donated coats were collected as part of The Salvation Army’s Coats for Kids campaign.

