Food banks struggling to meet high demand after holiday season

FRANKLIN — Despite economic indicators that show low unemployment numbers along with easing inflation and interest rates food banks are not seeing a drop in the number of Hoosier families needing their services

Gleaners which is one of the largest suppliers of food supporting food banks in 21 Central Indiana counties points to numbers which show people are struggling in their neighborhoods.

In 2023, food banks in central Indiana reported serving about 87,000 families per month. In 2024, they expect to serve 96,000 families per month.

Debbie Adams and dozens of volunteers keep the InterChurch Food Pantry in Franklin in Johnson County open and feeding thousands of people.

"I see a home, a life support system not only for food but friendships. The friendships I've made here are lasting," said Adams.

Debbie is at the InterChurch Food Pantry twice a week. But a few years ago, she was a client. She found herself waiting in the drive-thru line waiting for food for about a year.

"My husband had a stroke and I ended up with cancer," Adams said. "We ended up with no money. It's a matter of paying your bills and having a place to live or being able to eat. Without the pantry, we could not do both."

Now doing financially better, she decided to return the compassion and join the effort that let her keep her healthy and gave her hope.

"That's what this is about just helping and being there for everybody else," Adams said.

On Mondays, the InterChurch Food Pantry usually sees their biggest numbers with about 200 vehicles in their drive-thru.

Gleaners has its own on-site pantry which averaged 13,000 households a month in fiscal year 2023 which runs from October 2022-23.

Since October 2023, Gleaners has averaged 20,000 households a month. In January 2024 alone, the organization plans to help 27,000 families.