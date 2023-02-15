Franklin elementary schoolers pack 500+ Blessing Bags to help those in need

FRANKLIN — Students at Creekside Elementary are learning a lesson in kindness.

For the fifth year in a row, students created "blessing bags" filled with hygiene products, a snack and water.

"Everyone should be equal," fourth grader Colton Serignet said. "Everyone should have nice things."

"Everyone's a human and they deserve to be on Earth and have stuff that they need," Serignet's classmate, Emma McClarnon, said.

WRTV/Rafael Sanchez

The bags will go to Kic-It, which helps homeless kids and families, and Assist Indiana, an organization that helps victims of physical and sexual abuse.

"I think poverty is prevalent in our community; I think we just don't always know what it looks like," Alysha Sherry, who leads physical education, said. "Our goal is to help as many people as we can."

This year, students in all grades assembled more than 500 bags. Each one includes a handwritten note.

WRTV/Rafael Sanchez

The bags will be distributed to the two agencies and Franklin schools over the next two weeks.