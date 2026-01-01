Franklin Fire Department orders closure of two hotels due to safety concerns

FRANKLIN — The Relax Inn and the Econo Lodge Hotels have been ordered to close their doors by the Franklin Fire Department due to "extended fire alarm system outages."

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the system outages created unacceptable life and safety risks for occupants.

The Franklin Fire Department decided to close the hotels following recent inspections and follow-ups, where it was determined that the fire alarm systems at both properties were nonoperational.

"The Franklin Fire Department worked with ownership to identify options that could have allowed continued operation while protecting occupants," said Franklin Fire Chief Joshua Snyder in the press release. "When those options were refused by the ownership group, we had no alternative but to order the closure of these facilities."

The properties will remain closed until the fire alarm systems are fully restored, tested and approved by the Franklin Fire Department.

You can read the full release below.