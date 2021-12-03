Franklin hog roast serves up meals, raises money to fight food insecurity

FRANKLIN — Limited access to food is a daily reality for thousands of Hoosiers. There’s no single solution to the issue.

I made a trip to the Johnson County Fairgrounds where people supported an event all about connecting people with food.

It was not your ordinary lunch crowd. Every bag with a meal Thursday at the Franklin Rotary's Jim Rhoades Memorial Hog Roast raised money to help someone facing food insecurity. The community event drew hundreds.

Behind the scenes, the Indian Creek High School FFA did the grilling. Inside, Malone's Catering and more than 60 volunteers prepared the meals.

More than 800 meals were served. So far, $44,000 was raised, which is about $4,000 more than last year.

All proceeds will be split among the Interchurch Food Pantry of Johnson County and the Good Cheer Fund, which will provide food baskets before Christmas.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more and hear from community members.

