Franklin prepares to play host to thousands for the city's Eclipse Festival weekend

FRANKLIN — Communities across central Indiana prepare to welcome tens of thousands of visitors, or more, to experience the total solar eclipse one month from today.

One city in direct the path totality, Franklin, plans to put more than a year of preparation into place as the city steps into the spotlight.

Mayor Steve Barnett (R) says city officials have been working hard for more than a year behind the scenes to make that weekend in April a success.

Lauren Casey WRTV Franklin's mayor says the eclipse weekend is something they have been planning for more than a year.

“This is an exciting time for our community and businesses. We have prepared to the best of our ability for an influx of visitors. We ask everyone to be patient and enjoy this historic event,” said Barnett.

The city will kick off their Eclipse Festival on Saturday, April 6 and planned festivities run through Monday evening. Barnett says almost all downtown local businesses have plans to be open to visitors, with many offering up eclipse-themed merchandise and activities.

Saturday will consist of food trucks, a beer and wine garden, Run for the Sun Eclipse Festival 5K, Eclipse Merchandise Market and My Yellow Rickshaw in concert.

On Sunday, guests can enjoy food trucks, beer and wine garden, Eclipse Merchandise Market, tethered Hot Air Balloon rides, karaoke, special speakers and yard games.

Then Monday is the main event, with food trucks, beer and wine garden, yard games, Eclipse Merchandise Market, kids activities, free face painting, photo booth and great viewing of the Eclipse.

Community organization, Discover Downtown Franklin, will grill hamburgers and hot dogs outside of City Hall on Monday at an affordable price for guests who are walking around the downtown area taking in all of the action.

Festival Country Indiana, the local tourism organization, has purchased viewing glasses that will be given away while supplies last.

For Franklin, the eclipse comes at the perfect time to really show all of the improvements made to downtown in the last decade.

The city boasts a Young's Creek Park and DriveHubler.com Amphitheater where many of the festivities will take place, a bustling downtown business community, new facades on most downtown businesses, street improvement and landscape projects, and more.

"It's an awesome community," said Barnett. "And our amphitheater, whenever we were planning this and thinking about it could be completed, we were thinking about the eclipse. So we've been thinking about this eclipse for a long, long time. And I'm just glad that we are prepared."

The mayor says this is an "all hands on deck" sort of situation for city employees, and that city hall employees have been assigned to assist various departments that day. The city is also coordinating with state police and INDOT officials when it comes to getting folks in and out of Franklin safely.

Some changes residents can expect that weekend include heavier traffic and traffic pattern changes, no school on Monday for Franklin Community, delayed trash pickup, and limited staff at city buildings as employees will be helping in other areas.

The city suggests residents who do not want visitors to park on their property to block access if you choose, and for those hoping to cash in on selling parking spaces to contact your insurance company.

Do not call 9-1-1 unless there is an emergency.