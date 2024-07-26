Looking to plan a day or weekend trip this summer? Franklin may be the spot

FRANKLIN — School’s out for summer.

That means cities with college campuses here in the Hoosier state are typically more laid back and quiet.

WRTV has been telling you about college towns like Bloomington and West Lafayette these past couple of months.

This week we're in Franklin — a city known for being “genuine” and where it seems everyone knows each other.

Discover Downtown Franklin has been working to revitalize the Main Street area in recent years.

And business owners say now’s the perfect time to take a day or weekend trip.

It’s home of Franklin College.

About 1,000 Grizzlies attend the tight-knit liberal arts school.

“You’ll feel that authentic feel here. Our chamber’s motto is ‘Genuine Franklin’ you really do feel that genuine authenticity here, where you got small businesses. I can’t think of a single business that’s owned corporately in downtown Franklin," Danny Causey with Discover Downtown Franklin said.

Causey encourages you to consume, experience, play and learn in the area.

Whether that’s catching a flick at the Historic Artcraft Theatre, splashing around at the Franklin Family Aquatic Center, learning a thing or two at the Johnson County Museum of History, or savoring a local craft beer.

“I always joke that per capita, Franklin has the most bars in Indiana. Every bar has its specialty. The grill bar has the best cheeseburger. The Willard right here has the best patio," he said.

Right on Main Street, The Willard has been in Tony Priola’s family since the 90s.

Back then, he was just washing dishes.

“I’ve held about every position. Bartended, delivered pizzas, waited tables," Priola said.

The former hotel-turned-restaurant is known for bars staples like breaded tenderloin, pizza and wings.

Priola says it’s a popular spot with college students.

“During homecoming a lot of the alumni come back because this might’ve been the first place they had a legal drink," Priola said.

Across the street, Main & Madison Market Cafe is another business that set up shop in a historic location — the Gothic-style building used to be a hospital and doctor’s office.

WRTV

“When we came to Franklin, it was just kind of a sleepy little town. It potentially had big plans and now we’re seeing a lot of them realized," owner Amy Richardson said.

Richardson and her cousin Stephanie opened their doors about six years ago.

She describes their vibe as a Brooklyn-cool staff with Midwest hospitality.

“I think as our main street has grown and with more vitality and becoming more attractive maybe to the college students, it has become an area where they now venture into," Richardson said.

Richardson says unlike larger universities in the state like Indiana University or Purdue, many Franklin college students actually stay in town in the summer months.

You’re encouraged to Shop the Blocks on the first Friday of the month.

Many businesses will be open late and there will be live art, special events and great deals.