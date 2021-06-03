Mobile Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Franklin through Sunday

FRANKLIN — A mobile memorial is in place in Franklin after arriving in the Hoosier State in pieces.

The memorial is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. It will be on display through 2 p.m. Sunday.

Until then, people can visit 24 hours a day at the Johnson County Fairgrounds located at 250 Fairgrounds Street in Franklin. There is no admission or parking fee.

Volunteers from all corners took great care constructing the memorial wall with two people wearing gloves to carry each panel honoring 58,281 veterans.

