Teacher, student injured by another student at Franklin Community High School

FRANKLIN — On Thursday a teacher and a student were injured at Franklin Community High School by another student, according to a release by the school corporation.

Franklin Community Schools released the following statement to families.

“Today (Thursday) there was an incident at Franklin Community High School where a student injured a teacher and another student. FCHS staff responded quickly and the student was removed from the classroom. The teacher and student were treated and are physically okay.

Because this situation involves students, we cannot share further details, including disciplinary action. However, we can share that we hold high expectations for our students to behave and interact with one another respectfully.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.“

It is unclear what led up to the situation and what injuries were sustained.

