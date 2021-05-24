'We will never forget': Display in Franklin remembers Johnson County's war heroes

FRANKLIN — The nation will pause to remember the men and women who died in military service this Memorial Day weekend.

In their honor, we'll see many public displays, and while driving to church on Sunday, I met a group behind an annual tradition in Franklin.

A display on the lawn in front of the Johnson County Courthouse honors 165 of the county's war heroes who died in service.

"It's pretty amazing knowing that all these people made that ultimate sacrifice for our country," Sutton Reed, a leader for Boy Scout Troops 228, said.

Boy Scout Troop 228 and American Legion Post 205 in Franklin are behind the annual memorial recognizing Johnson County's war heroes from World War I and World War II, along with those who served in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

"We will never forget and we mean that. These types of events show that," said Randy Weathers, an American Legion commander. "There is hope for our nation, and I want them to acknowledge that these men made the ultimate sacrifice to give them that hope.

"And I want them to spend time with their families. That's what these 165 men wanted. They wanted them to be able to do the things that are promised and guaranteed them."

The display will be at the Johnson County Courthouse for the next two weeks.