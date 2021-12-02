14-year-old struck by hit-and-run driver at school bus stop in Greenwood

GREENWOOD — A 14-year-old boy was injured Thursday morning when he was struck by a driver who disregarded a school bus stop arm, police said.

A driver in a dark 4-door sedan struck the child just after 7 a.m. in the 50 block of East Main Street in Greenwood, according to Greenwood Police Department Assistant Chief Matthew Fillenwarth.

Fillenwarth said the motorist continued driving eastbound on Main Street after the crash.

Medics transported the boy, who was accompanied by his mother, to St. Francis South Hospital with a head injury. Fillenwarth said the boy’s condition is not known, but he was conscious and talking.