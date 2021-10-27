Center Grove Middle School North student dies, principal says

GREENWOOD — A student at Center Grove Middle School North has died, according to the school’s principal.

Dr. Davin Harpe wrote in a message to families that the student died Tuesday night.

“This is heartbreaking news for the student’s family, friends, and our MSN family,” Harpe wrote. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this student during this very difficult time.”

Counselors will be available to students and staff all day Wednesday.

Harpe added that members of the local ministerial association will be available those who want to speak with a member of the clergy.

The Center Grove Community School Corporation also provides a list of resources on its website for helping students cope with traumatic events.

No other details about the student were provided.