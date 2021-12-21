Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsJohnson CountyGreenwood

Actions

City of Greenwood collecting donations for Kentucky tornado victims

items.[0].videoTitle
Mayor Mark Myers joins Good Morning Indiana to talk about Greenwood's efforts to help those who were affected by the Kentucky tornadoes.
Mayfield, Kentucky after tornado damage
Posted at 11:58 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 23:58:54-05

GREENWOOD — The City of Greenwood is one of many Central Indiana communities stepping in to help the victims of the Kentucky tornadoes earlier this month.

The city is working to fill a semi at the empty lot at Main Street and Washington Street, across the street from the Greenwood Fire Headquarters.

Mayor Mark Myers joined WRTV's Rafael Sanchez on Good Morning Indiana Monday to talk about the city's efforts.

Donations are being accepted Tuesday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!