City of Greenwood collecting donations for Kentucky tornado victims

GREENWOOD — The City of Greenwood is one of many Central Indiana communities stepping in to help the victims of the Kentucky tornadoes earlier this month.

The city is working to fill a semi at the empty lot at Main Street and Washington Street, across the street from the Greenwood Fire Headquarters.

Mayor Mark Myers joined WRTV's Rafael Sanchez on Good Morning Indiana Monday to talk about the city's efforts.

Donations are being accepted Tuesday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

