Greenwood Park Mall adding five new stores

GREENWOOD — Shoppers visiting the Greenwood Park Mall will soon have new shopping and dining options.

Rally House is scheduled to open in March near Macy's. The company has multiple locations across Central Indiana and features apparel, gifts, home decor and other types of merchandise for local NCAA, NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS teams.

Daily Thread will also be opening near Macy's this spring. The store says it offers affordable everyday fashion for women of all shapes and sizes.

Earthbound Trading Co. offers an array of men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, home décor and more. It will be located between Zoey n Pearl’s and Rogers and Hollands Jewelers.

If you need a refreshing drink to enjoy, Bubblelicious Milk & Tea will have an array of authentic boba teas. It's scheduled to open in the food court this spring.

Perfumania is America's largest discount fragrance retailer and specializes in the sale of genuine designer fragrances and related gifts and accessories for men, women and children. Opening this coming spring, Perfumania will be located between Claire’s and Zumiez.

In addition to the new retailers, the mall is updating lighting and paint fixtures.

