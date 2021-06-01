Greenwood set to host its first-ever LGBTQ Pride Block Party

GREENWOOD — Greenwood will have its first-ever block party in honor of Pride month this weekend.

June is LGBTQ Pride Month. It's a month dedicated to honoring the 1969 Stonewall riots while also celebrating LGBTQ activists and culture.

In celebration of Pride Month, the Greenwood organization "Pride and Progress" will host its first annual "Greenwood Pride Block Party" at Craig Park, located at 10 East Smith Valley Road, on Saturday, June 5. The event is free and open to everyone. According to organizers, the block party is also open to both Greenwood and Indianapolis residents.

The event will open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12:00 p.m. with the organizers of Greenwood Pride Block Party, Heather Carpenter-Smith, Matt Smith, John Jones, and Michelle Waugh Dahl with Greenwood’s Mayor, Mark W. Myers.

The block party will run through 5 p.m. and feature entertainment, food, local vendors, a silent auction, kid's corner and more. Masks and social distancing will be required.

All proceeds from the Greenwood Pride Block Party will be donated to Indianapolis' Trinity Haven, Indiana’s first residential program specifically created for LGBTQ youth and young adults who are experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

