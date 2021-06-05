Watch
PHOTOS: Greenwood celebrates Pride Month with block party

Greenwood celebrated Pride Month with a block party on Saturday.

The City of Greenwood hosted its first Pride Month event Saturday. The block party featured family-friendly entertainment, vendors and more. Photo by: WRTV/Rafael Sanchez
The City of Greenwood hosted its first Pride Month event Saturday. The block party featured family-friendly entertainment, vendors and more. Photo by: WRTV/Rafael Sanchez
The City of Greenwood hosted its first Pride Month event Saturday. The block party featured family-friendly entertainment, vendors and more. Photo by: WRTV/Rafael Sanchez
The City of Greenwood hosted its first Pride Month event Saturday. The block party featured family-friendly entertainment, vendors and more. Photo by: WRTV/Rafael Sanchez
The City of Greenwood hosted its first Pride Month event Saturday. The block party featured family-friendly entertainment, vendors and more. Photo by: WRTV/Rafael Sanchez
The City of Greenwood hosted its first Pride Month event Saturday. The block party featured family-friendly entertainment, vendors and more.Photo by: WRTV/Rafael Sanchez
The City of Greenwood hosted its first Pride Month event Saturday. The block party featured family-friendly entertainment, vendors and more.Photo by: WRTV/Rafael Sanchez
The City of Greenwood hosted its first Pride Month event Saturday. The block party featured family-friendly entertainment, vendors and more.Photo by: WRTV/Rafael Sanchez
The City of Greenwood hosted its first Pride Month event Saturday. The block party featured family-friendly entertainment, vendors and more.Photo by: WRTV/Rafael Sanchez

The City of Greenwood hosted its first Pride Month event Saturday. The block party featured family-friendly entertainment, vendors and more. WRTV/Rafael Sanchez
