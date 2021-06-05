The City of Greenwood hosted its first Pride Month event Saturday. The block party featured family-friendly entertainment, vendors and more. WRTV/Rafael Sanchez
The City of Greenwood hosted its first Pride Month event Saturday. The block party featured family-friendly entertainment, vendors and more. WRTV/Rafael Sanchez
The City of Greenwood hosted its first Pride Month event Saturday. The block party featured family-friendly entertainment, vendors and more. WRTV/Rafael Sanchez
The City of Greenwood hosted its first Pride Month event Saturday. The block party featured family-friendly entertainment, vendors and more. WRTV/Rafael Sanchez
The City of Greenwood hosted its first Pride Month event Saturday. The block party featured family-friendly entertainment, vendors and more. WRTV/Rafael Sanchez
The City of Greenwood hosted its first Pride Month event Saturday. The block party featured family-friendly entertainment, vendors and more.WRTV/Rafael Sanchez
The City of Greenwood hosted its first Pride Month event Saturday. The block party featured family-friendly entertainment, vendors and more.WRTV/Rafael Sanchez
The City of Greenwood hosted its first Pride Month event Saturday. The block party featured family-friendly entertainment, vendors and more.WRTV/Rafael Sanchez
The City of Greenwood hosted its first Pride Month event Saturday. The block party featured family-friendly entertainment, vendors and more.WRTV/Rafael Sanchez