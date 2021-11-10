Silver Alert issued for missing teen from Greenwood

JOHNSON COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Tuesday afternoon in Greenwood.

Brenna Campbell is described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 113 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to the alert.

She was last seen wearing pajamas.

Brenna Campbell was last seen at 2:14 p.m. on November 9, 2021.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336.