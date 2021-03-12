The future of summer camps in 2021: Greenwood mom is excited to get kids back in summer activities

GREENWOOD — Summer camps didn't go as planned in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the show must go on in 2021, and parents are excited to get their kids back into camps this summer.

In just a few months, the auditorium at Roncalli High School will be filled with junior thespians learning, rehearsing and performing their summer play and safety precautions are taking center stage.

“Last year we didn't do our typical camps,” Chelsea Schneider said.

Last year was anything but typical and for families like the Schneiders, and that meant giving up a beloved summer tradition: going to camp.

“We kind of use it as a way to reduce screen time during the summer but also get them into enrichment activities and fun things to do,” Schneider said.

But summer 2021 is looking up for the Schneiders. They let the oldest kids pick a camp for this year and the two are taking their talents to theater camp.

“We are very excited that there are summer camps happening this year,” Schneider said.

Chelsea Schneider Henry and Emma Schneider are excited their summer camp is happening this year. They are going to Roncalli's Junior Royals Theater Camp.

“We’re excited to be able to have the show again I mean last year was a disappointment I think I think the world was disappointed with a lot of things and so to allow students to be able to get back in here do those things that they love experience theater and just be with their friends and perform it's going to be exciting,” said Phil Anderson, the theater director at Roncalli High School.

Anderson said this year during the Roncalli Junior Royals Theatre Camp they will be performing "Willy Wonka Junior," a play he says is good for social distancing.

“The cast itself is able to be separated really because there's not that intimate feeling of the show and so we're able to separate more onstage were able to separate more as well rehearsing and so it really allowed us to be able to do those types of things amongst all of the restrictions that are out there right now,” Anderson said.

On top of that Anderson said they will also be wearing masks, having students do self-checks and of course have hand sanitizer throughout the auditorium.

“I have absolutely 100% confidence where we're putting them will be fine and to mitigate the risk as much as anybody you know can mitigate the risk right now,” said Schneider.

There are still a few spots left for the camp. Click here for details.