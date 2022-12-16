Worker dies after being pinned by concrete culvert at Greenwood construction site

GREENWOOD — One person is dead after they were pinned by a concrete culvert at a Greenwood construction site, according to Greenwood Police.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Madison Avenue. That's in the area of the former Greenwood Middle School property that is currently being redeveloped.

Police tell WRTV the culvert was being lowered into the ground when for an unknown reason the load swung and hit the worker.

The worker was taken to Eskenazi Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police say the incident appears to be an accident and that IOSHA has been notified.