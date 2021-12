TRAFALGAR — Monday wasn't just another day in the classroom for Ruby Hayler, 9.

While it was another busy day in fourth grade, Hayler had no idea who would be walking through the doors of her cafeteria - her big brother, Airman Caleb Miller.

"He's in the Air Force and he's sacrificing his life to serve this country," Hayler said.

WRTV's Rafael Sanchez was there for their surprise reunion.

