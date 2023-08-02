Johnson County community remembers Deputy Timothy Guyer

FRANKLIN — Many in Johnson County will remember Johnson County Deputy Timothy Guyer as a father, husband, churchgoer, high school baseball coach, deputy and friend.

On Tuesday, Deputy Guyer, 49, died at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy due to a medical emergency.

Sheriff Duane Burgess has seen this happen three other times in the past few weeks, now it is his departments time to drape a patrol car to honor the death of one of his deputies.

"This is a crazy time right now," Burgess said. "It is hard to find people that want to do this job. Then you find a person with a servant's heart and wants to go out and do the best job that they can do for their community and something tragic like this happens."

Guyer was two weeks away from from reporting to work as a road deputy with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. He recently decided on the career change from building homes to public safety.

He was a father of four to three girls and a boy. He had been married more than 25 years and was recently able to walk one of his daughter's down the aisle.

